Two major community projects currently under construction in Folsom Ranch

One of the largest master plans in Northern California at 3,585 acres will also include commercial, industrial sites and 11,500 new homes.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Ranch is currently the home of one of the largest master plans in Northern California.

At 3,585 acres of planned community, Folsom Ranch will not just have thousands of new homes but commercial and retail sites, office/medical buildings, fast food and a gas station.

Southpointe at Folsom Ranch is a proposed high-end office/medical/retail complex located on the corner White Rock Expressway and East Bidwell.

“The proposed project is planned to include 4,250 rsf office/medical buildings in a campus setting, two fast food retail pads, a gas station with car wash, and a 72,000 rsf assisted living facility,” according to the website of The Edwards Company Commercial Real Estate.

Immediately east of the site, plans include 278 apartment units and 160 bungalows.

Developers Rohit Ranchhod of American Hospitality Services and Greg Margetich of Margetich Development say the 10-acre development will also include a veterinary hospital, dining and double drive-thru pads for a restaurant, coffee or banking.

The second project, The Shops at Folsom, will have commercial, retail and industrial sites and 11,500 new homes.

“Located at the Highway 50 and E Bidwell Street interchange, the new development will include two miles of freeway-visible land and 2.5 million square feet of mixed-use commercial space, zoned for office and medical campuses, hotels, retail and multi-family homes,” said The Edwards Company Commercial Real Estate.

The 3,585-acre Folsom Ranch master plan will also include four elementary schools, one middle school and high school, two regional parks and eight neighborhood parks.

Grading and off-site work has started with ten neighborhoods currently under construction. Both projects are expected to be completed in 2023.

