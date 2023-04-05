Two men face life in prison after deadly South Sacramento drive-by shooting

A jury found Julian Brown and Anthony Smith guilty of murder and six counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men were convicted Thursday of killing one person and injuring four others in a 2020 drive-by shooting.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, a jury found Julian Brown, 23, and Anthony Smith, 27, guilty of murder and six counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

The charges were the result of a June 2020 drive-by shooting.

According to the district attorney’s office, a birthday party was held in South Sacramento for a rival gang member with other rival gang members in attendance. The district attorney says Brown and Smith are also gang members.

The drive-by shooting happened during the party and both sides started firing at each other. Joseph Almanza was killed and four others were injured as a result of the shooting.

The district attorney's office says surveillance video caught a vehicle near the shooting moments before the murder and caught the same vehicle with a bullet hole in the back window shortly after the shooting.

Detectives found Brown's DNA on shell casings and other evidence placed Brown and Smith near the shooting scene at the time of the murder.

Brown and Smith are being held without bail pending their sentencing, where they face 92 years to life.

