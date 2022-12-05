Last two men sentenced to life in prison for 2016 murder of Woodland teens

The judge presiding over the sentencing said it was one of the worst cases he’s ever heard in his career.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Two men previously found guilty of killing two Woodland teens were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday.

Chandale Shannon, 25, and Jesus Campos, 22, were found guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the 2016 deaths of Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore back on May 11.

The judge presiding over the sentencing, Dave Rosenberg, said it was one of the two worst cases he’s ever heard in his career. A family member of one of the victims referred to the killers as ‘Lucifer 1’ and ‘Lucifer 2.’

CASE HISTORY

Prosecutors say then 16-year-old Elijah Moore robbed David Froste, Chandale Shannon, and Jesus Campos of three ounces of marijuana in Oct. 2016.

After the robbery, Froste called his brother – Jonathan – and said he was going to get his gun from their home.

Shannon and Campos reportedly heard the call and the trio met with Jonathan, at which time David said he wanted to get revenge on Moore.

Shannon suggested they reach out to Moore’s friend, 16-year-old Enrique Rios, who -- unaware of the marijuana robbery -- gave them an address in Esparto.

A witness told investigators Rios was picked up by a car matching the description of Shannon’s car.

Prosecutors say David shot and killed Rios after he refused to call Moore or give them his location.

Weeks later, Campos, David and Jonathan waited in a car as Moore left a barber shop. They forced him into their car and went to pick up Shannon.

They drove Moore to Knights Landing where they forced him to the ground, zip-tied his hands and marched him into a secluded area.

David and Campos left to get shovels, gasoline and bleach, while Jonathan and Shannon antagonized Moore. When David and Campos returned, the four took turns hitting him in the head before David dropped a log onto it.

They then dug a hole, buried his body, set it on fire and extinguished the fire with bleach and dirt before disposing of their clothes and tools.

The four suspects were arrested in June 2018.

Jonathan Froste pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

David Froste was convicted of the murder in 2018 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The bodies of both Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios were never found.

