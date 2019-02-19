EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — After having been missing since Saturday, two skiers and a dog were rescued from the freezing temperatures near Peddler Hill after efforts from the California Highway Patrol and the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday morning, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office requested the help of a CHP helicopter to search for the missing skiers and a dog.

While searching Peddler Hill, the CHP helicopter was able to locate them all in the snowy mountains miles away from Highway 88 and Peddler Hill

A Search and Rescue volunteer from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office was sent down to assess the skiers and prepare them for a rescue. Afterward, the skiers, rescuer, and the dog- named "Parker" - were hoisted from the mountain and taken to the Peddler Hill Caltrans yard.

The skiers were then taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment due to cold related injuries, according to CHP. The dog remained on scene with crew until family could arrive.

