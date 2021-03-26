Two missing teens out of Knights Landing may be trying to travel to Los Angeles

Isabella, 14, and Julia, 16, were last seen on Wednesday at their grandfather's house in Knights Landing.

KNIGHTS LANDING, Calif. — Family members and the Yolo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding two teen girls missing from Knights Landing.

Isabella "Bella" Romero-Eddy, 14, and Julia Sterrett, 16, were last seen on Wednesday, March 24. Investigators say Sterrett may also go by the last name Romero.

"Julia took off with my daughter around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night from their grandpa's house in Knights Landing," Lacey Romero, Isabella's mother, told ABC10.

Romero-Eddy is described by the sheriff's office as being 4 foot 11 inches tall, 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Sterrett is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Both girls are identified as Hispanic.

Isabella's mother believes her daughter is in danger and urges people to be on the lookout for the two.

"They could anywhere from Woodland to Sacramento, to LA. We do know that Julia was trying to reach out to people to get a ride to LA," Romero said.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office is considering Romero-Eddy to be at risk due to her age and an unspecified medical condition. Sterrett is also considered to be at risk due to her age.

"Please help share their faces," Romero said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Romero-Eddy or Sterrett is asked to contact Yolo Dispatch at 530-666-8282.

MISSING TEENS out of Knights Landing. Please contact Yolo Dispatch with information or whereabouts 530-666-8282 pic.twitter.com/V5Xyjyvjn4 — Yolo County Sheriff's Office (@YoloCoSheriff) March 26, 2021

