x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Scott Killian, Dreyson Hicks identified as Placer County residents killed in Napa County plane crash

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. last Sunday.

More Videos

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — Two people from Placer County were identified as the victims in last Sunday's plane crash in Napa County.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near Pope Valley and involved two people, officials said.

On Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as Scott Killian, 61 of Roseville, and Dreyson Hicks, 22 of Rocklin. Killian was also identified as the pilot. Both died at the scene.

The crash and the cause of death are still under investigation. 

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Truckee Plane Crash: Ring camera captures apparent sounds of jet crashing in Truckee

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement