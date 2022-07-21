Scott Killian, Dreyson Hicks identified as Placer County residents killed in Napa County plane crash

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. last Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — Two people from Placer County were identified as the victims in last Sunday's plane crash in Napa County.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near Pope Valley and involved two people, officials said.

On Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as Scott Killian, 61 of Roseville, and Dreyson Hicks, 22 of Rocklin. Killian was also identified as the pilot. Both died at the scene.

The crash and the cause of death are still under investigation.

WATCH ALSO: