Twosday baby born 2-22-22 at 2:22 a.m. at Virginia Hospital Center

I don't know about you, but this baby is feeling more 22 than Taylor Swift.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The ultimate "Twosday baby" was born in Arlington Tuesday morning.

The Virginia Hospital Center announced Naydeline was born 2-22-22 at 2:22 a.m., so clearly, this means that the number 2 will give her a lot more luck than it would give the average person.

Indeed, Feb. 22 has become known as "Twosday" since it is celebrated on a Tuesday. It's a fun palindrome date since 2-22-22 is written the same way forward as it is backward. The last time we've had a date like this was one 1-11-11 on Jan. 11, 2011.

So what does being born 2-22-22 at 2:22 a.m. mean for Naydeline?

Does it mean her parents will struggle more when she reaches the "terrible twos"? Does it mean there will be something extra special about changing her "number 2s" in her diaper?

Could it mean she will be the ultimate teacher's pet in math class when she learns about prime numbers? Or, could it indicate Taco Twosdays will be particularly delicious for her?

A wise songwriter named Taylor Swift once mused, "I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22."