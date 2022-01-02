'I wanted to support Ty' | Public comes out to show support for fallen Elk Grove officer Ty Lenehan

Lenehan was laid to rest Tuesday following a memorial at Bayside Adventure Church in Roseville

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan was laid to rest Tuesday with a memorial at Bayside Adventure Church in Roseville followed by a private funeral at Green Valley Mortuary.

Lenehan was killed Jan. 21 after a suspected drunk driver struck Lenehan’s motorcycle while going the wrong way on Highway 99.

Bayside Adventure Church was filled Tuesday with members of law enforcement and those who knew Lenehan best.

“We thank you for being here, and we welcome you as we honor and celebrate the life of Elk Grove Motor Officer Tyler Lenehan,” said Lieutenant Lindsay Gosch with the Elk Grove Police Department.

Fellow officers and family members paid tribute to the man Lenehan was.

"I’ve been attending law enforcement memorials for nearly three decades. I never envisioned myself here,” said Elk Grove Police Chief Timothy Albright.

The sergeant for Lenehan’s motor unit, Josh Magdaleno, focused on the good times.

“Ty could easily make you laugh, poke fun at himself. It just made you feel good to be around him and talk with him. That was the best part of Ty,” Magdaleno said.

Outside the church, members of the community, like veteran Rex Carpenter, came to pay their respects.

“I wanted to support Ty…for loss of life,” Carpenter said.

Others said Lenehan’s death just hit too close to home.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare, a family’s worst nightmare. But what would we do without those who are willing to do the job and do the work to take care of all of us,” said Sarah Montgomery, whose son is in law enforcement.

Roger and Denise Schermerhorn were emotional as they stood outside Bayside Adventure church.

“Our son is in law enforcement, so we really feel struck by this. And plus, just the fact he’s an officer and a father who went to work, just going to work and he’s killed by somebody who’s driving drunk…and it’s heartbreaking,” said Denise Schermerhorn.

Lenehan’s family was presented with a US Honor Flag for his time spent in the U.S. Air Force, and his final end of watch call was played for everyone to hear.

WATCH ALSO: