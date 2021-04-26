Carmichael woman dies after U-Haul truck crashes into tree, catches fire

CHP said an officer and citizen tried to save both occupants but were only able to save the driver before the U-Haul was fully engulfed in fire.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office says the victim of a deadly crash in Fresno County was from Carmichael.

Tony Botti, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, identified the victim as Summer Eitel, 39. She was the passenger in a deadly U-Haul truck crash that happened Sunday near Highway 99 and Manning Avenue.

In a news release, the California Highway Patrol said the U-Haul was heading northbound on Highway 99, south of Manning Avenue when the driver swerved off the right shoulder. Police say the U-Haul went into the unimproved dirt and grass gore point where it hit a Eucalyptus tree, trapping both the driver and passenger. A gore point is described as a triangular section that separates the exit lane from the main portion of the freeway.

Fresno Area CHP arrived at the scene as the U-Haul started to catch fire. CHP says an officer and citizen were able to get the driver out of the U-Haul, but they weren't able to save Eitel before the U-Haul was fully engulfed in flames.

The driver was taken to a hospital with major injuries and the CHP officer was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH ALSO: New bill introduced to hold EDD accountable