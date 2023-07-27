UC Davis alum talks about rise to TikTok fame and what's next in his photography career

David Suh has garnered 4.7 million TikTok followers thanks to his tips and tricks on how to strike the best pose.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — If you’re on TikTok, then you probably recognize the name David Suh. The UC Davis alum and former Sacramento resident is a TikTok sensation. He is teaching people all over the world how to find their confidence in front of the camera.

Suh has garnered 4.7 million TikTok followers thanks to his tips and tricks on how to strike the best pose. Scroll through his page and you’ll find him donning skirts and bras to help followers achieve “hot girl summer pics” or teaching those who may be camera-shy how to work a bold stance.

While posing is what he’s known for, the viral photographer says his focus is making sure people feel safe, empowered and celebrated whether online or during photoshoots at his Los Angeles studio – and that’s what he believes draws people to him.

“I spend a lot of time just being really curious about every individual,” said Suh. “Are there parts that you do want to show off about yourself? What do you love about yourself? What are you working on? Let me not assume insecurities that you might have. Let's talk about that. And then we [can] create a pose and movement for you that will empower you.”

He credits his people-pleasing tendencies for the way he approaches his photography.

“I am very aware of the energy around me when I’m photographing someone,” said Suh. “I can tell right away if they’re being conscious about their movements or feeling awkward, and I sense it right away. I know how to cater to that.”

His love for photography started thanks to another love: dancing. He picked up a camera for the first time in middle school to record himself dancing. Soon enough, he was the kid running around school taking pictures of his friends.

But growing up in East Asia, Suh didn’t expect the career trajectory he’s on now. Living in both Korea and Hong Kong, he didn't think pursuing a creative path was possible because academics were put on a pedestal.

“I think for the first year and a half or two [of college was] very much still dismissing the possibilities of [photography] turning into anything bigger...” said Suh.

That mentality didn’t halt his passions for too long. While at UC Davis, he says taking photography classes, joining student-run photography clubs and attending conferences helped expand his mindset and fortify his career choice.

After graduation, Suh began his first photography studio in Sacramento. Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit, and although he couldn’t operate his business, that didn’t deter him – in fact, he saw it as a “silver lining.”

With the newfound time, he was working on personal projects that were sidelined from starting a small business. All the while, he was going back to his roots: recording himself dancing, but this time, it was combined with teaching people about photography. He would post his dances and skits on TikTok, which started going viral. He soon became a TikTok sensation attracting clients from across the country and even globally. With the buzz, he decided to move to Los Angeles.

“The big reason I moved was to really see how I can balance this world of owning a photography studio, and that business and then now this whole crazy social media thing that happened overnight,” said Suh. “So, moving over, I wanted to make sure I got a beautiful studio that was an upgrade from Sacramento.”

David Suh Photography has been located in East Hollywood for over two years now.

“I fell in love with the space right away and it's beautiful [and] it's turning into another evolution at the moment,” said Suh.

He is rebranding his business from David Suh Photography to DASU Studios with the hopes of amplifying his message of self-empowerment and the belief that anyone can be photogenic.

“As a photographer who started all this to take beautiful photos, I’m just like whoa, this is a healing experience? It has changed your life?” said Suh. “So, it’s me realizing the camera is a tool, the photography is an avenue for me, and in realizing that the camera is just a tool, I can have other people help me with this purpose of helping more people.”

Suh will be launching DASU Studios in mid-August. He'll be adding three more photographers to his staff roster to help offer more “incredible experiences and transformations.” He says clients can expect tea, music, dancing and falling in love with yourself – on top of a photoshoot.

“I truly want the space for people to [be about] challenging limiting beliefs, having conversations with themselves and others about who they are, what their identity is, how can they navigate and explore that in a curious way, in a nonjudgmental way and then learn to express and celebrate who they are and as a community as well,” said Suh.