UC Davis baseball program resuming practice as alleged misconduct investigation continues

DAVIS, Calif. — Practice sessions for the UC Davis baseball program will resume as an investigation into misconduct allegations stretches on.

In a Monday statement from athletics director Rocko DeLuca, he said the move will also see the return of some team activities, however, those activities will be monitored to ensure compliance university rules on hazing.

In July, the entire UC Davis baseball team was suspended while the program was being investigated for allegations of misconduct. UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May later revealed that the investigation stemmed from "credible allegations primarily related to hazing."

The coaching staff remains on leave, but interim-coaches will be picking up the slack.

"We are fortunate that a few talented members of our local community have agreed to assist with team practices and baseball activities while the coaching staff remains on leave. These individuals have diverse baseball backgrounds and will provide a depth of experience for our student-athletes," DeLuca said.

The university is asking people to provide the interim coaches and student-athletes privacy as they start practice later this week.

No additional updates or comments are expected until the investigation comes to a close.

The coaches are as follows:

One of the most respected and successful coaches at the California community college level, with over 25 years of experience as a head coach. His Cosumnes River College teams made playoff appearances 17 of the 19 years he served as head coach. Randy Choate: Former professional baseball pitcher. The New York Yankees selected him in the 1997 Major League Baseball (MLB) draft from Florida State University. Choate made his MLB debut for the Yankees in 2000, and also pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tampa Bay Rays, Florida/Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. He won the 2000 World Series with the Yankees, beating the New York Mets.

