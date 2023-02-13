UC Davis basketball player, coach suspended after fight breaks out at game

Officials said UC Santa Barbara’s Andre Kelly and UC Davis' Ty Johnson got into a scuffle and took each other to the ground late in the game.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A University of California, Davis basketball player and an assistant coach have been suspended for a game following a fight during their game Saturday night, according to the university.

The UC Davis Aggies were playing at UC Santa Barbara when the fight happened. UC Santa Barbara’s Andre Kelly and UC Davis' Ty Johnson got into a scuffle and took each other to the ground late in the game.

According to the league, both players were ejected for fighting late in the second half and were suspended from the next game.

UC Davis officials said after reviewing the video, it also suspended assistant coach Jonathan Metzger-Jones for his actions during the incident.

“After reviewing video of last night’s incident at UCSB and discussing it with the Big West and Coach Les, I am immediately suspending Assistant Coach Metzger-Hones for one game pending further review of the incident," said UC Davis Athletic Director Rocko DeLuca. "We have high expectations for our coaches and student-athletes, and we will hold accountable those who fail to meet our expectations.”

