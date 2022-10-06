x
UC Davis graduates now have a second chance at commencement

Three make-up dates are available to eligible 2022 grads after heat cut the ceremonies short

DAVIS, Calif. — UC Davis graduates can now make up their commencement ceremony by applying for new dates after heat canceled graduations, according to UC Davis' website.

Three make up dates were announced: Aug. 26 and 27 at 10 a.m., Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

All spring 2022 graduates who registered for the June commencement, no matter their major or college, can participate in one of the three ceremonies. Each student must re-register to participate, receive four guest tickets and request more tickets if extras are available.

Cap and gown rentals will also be offered at no extra cost to participating graduates.

Graduates will walk the stage while their names are announced and the ceremony will be livestreamed.

Regular fall commencement for undergraduates will be Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

