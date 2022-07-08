UC Davis police officer dies weeks after on-duty heart attack

Broussard was a 24-year veteran with UC Davis Police and served as a Yolo County deputy for seven years before that.

DAVIS, Calif. — The UC Davis Police Department is mourning the death of one of its own after a heart attack while on duty.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Officer Walter Broussard died this week after a heart attack on June 10. Broussard was a 24-year veteran with UC Davis Police and served as a Yolo County deputy for seven years before that.

The police department says they’ll remember Broussard as being, “full of life, with a joke and a smile ready for all who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him.”

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office also offered its condolences on Facebook.

UC Davis Police launched a memorial fund for Broussard’s wife, Mary, and his family to assist with medical and funeral costs.

