UC Davis student dies in on-campus housing

DAVIS, Calif. — A UC Davis student died in their campus housing Tuesday morning, according to campus officials.

The student lived in Miller Hall on campus and has not been identified.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him. We are grateful for the first responders who were on-scene who did all they could for the student," said campus officials in a press release.

UC Davis counselors visited the residence to talk to the student’s roommates and others have contacted the family.

Student Health and Counseling Services is being offered to employees, students and parents for consultation and crisis response. They can be reached at (530) 752-0871.

The Academic and Staff Assistance Program is also available to all UC Davis and UC Davis Health faculty, staff and families and can be reached at (530) 752-2727.

No further information is available at this time.