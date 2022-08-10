UC Davis launches new trials to find treatment for cat virus

Feline Infectious Peritonitis, or a feline coronavirus variant, is one of the most common causes of death in young cats with infectious diseases.

DAVIS, Calif. — University of California, Davis has launched new clinical trials focused on improving treatments for a viral cat disease.

Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP), or a feline coronavirus variant, can develop in cats of all ages and is one of the most common causes of death in young cats with infectious diseases, according to UC Davis’ School of Veterinary Medicine. Up to 95% of cats diagnosed die without treatment.

Currently, there is no successful treatment approved for veterinarians in the United States.

Three UC Davis professors are expanding on previous research that uncovered “several promising treatments,” according to a UC Davis statement.

They are seeking cats in the early to mid-stage of FIP disease for inclusion in clinical trials.

