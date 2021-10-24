UC San Diego student who died in fall identified; medical examiner releases details on death

Aaron Fan, 18, was reportedly at a party on the eighth floor of Tioga Hall dorm before he entered a bathroom. Witnesses saw him fall out of the bathroom window.

SAN DIEGO — A student who died at UC San Diego's John Muir College over the weekend was identified on Sunday. The San Diego Medical Examiner's office named 18-year-old Aaron Fan as the man killed and released details about the events leading up to his fatal fall.

Fan had been at a party in a room on the eighth floor of the college's Tioga Hall dorm building Friday night before his death, according to the medical examiner's report. When a campus officer went to the room because of a noise complaint Fan was reportedly seen entering a bathroom. Witnesses saw Fan fall from the bathroom window a short time later landing on the ground below.

Witnesses called 911 immediately reporting the injury around 11:45 p.m.

Fan was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla by paramedics. He was pronounced dead just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

UCSD spokeswoman Laura Margoni released the following statement Saturday regarding Fan's death:

"It is with a heavy heart that UC San Diego shares we lost a member of the Muir College community overnight. As we work to better understand the circumstances, we ask to respect the privacy of our student's family."

On Sunday the school released the following statement:

"An investigation is underway into the death. UC San Diego is providing counseling and other support services to our students and team members. Our thoughts are with the family at this time."