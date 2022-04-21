Ukrainians will need sponsors to enter U.S., ending asylum at the border

The Unite for Ukraine program will allow individual American citizens and nonprofits to sponsor Ukrainian refugees.

TIJUANA, Baja California — Ukrainians fleeing the war will now be required to go through a new process if they want to enter the United States, ending the process of seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Ped West Port of Entry was set to close Sunday at midnight but multiple families were still passing through on Monday morning. CBS 8 spoke with a man who is in contact with humanitarian efforts across the border who believes that all Ukrainian refugees now in Mexico will be processed.

President Joe Biden announced the new Unite for Ukraine program earlier this week. The program creates requirements for refugees hoping to seek asylum in the U.S..

The program could potentially cut back on the amount of people trying to come through the U.S-Mexico border.

The Unite for Ukraine program will allow individual American citizens and nonprofits to sponsor Ukrainian refugees. One requirement will be the sponsor must be able to financially support them.

The program will now provide an expedient channel for secure, legal migration from Europe to the United States for Ukrainians who have a U.S. sponsor.

Cavalry SD is one of those hoping to sponsor and help bring Ukrainian refugees to the U.S.

The group has been one of the main church organizations providing aid to families on both sides of the border..

"So this is a huge benefit for the people, no longer do they have to cross through so many countries," said Pastor Phil Metzger.

Metzger along with 100 volunteers were providing housing to Ukrainian refugees in their own homes.

To be eligible for sponsorship, Ukrainian applicants will need to undergo rigorous security checks, and proof of vaccination. Applicants will also have to have been residents in Ukraine as of Feb. 11.

People or organizations who want to be sponsors will need to pass security background checks of their own, as well as declare financial support.

According to the Department Homeland Security's recent report, more than 5 million people have fled the invasion.

Thousands of families continue to arrive at the Tijuana border hoping to get into the United States.