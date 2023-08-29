Bond denied for suspect who killed UNC professor

Tailei Qi shot and killed his professor, Zijie Yan, court documents show.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing a UNC professor appeared in court Tuesday where he was given no bond by the judge.

Investigators said Tailei Qi, 34, took a 9mm handgun to campus on Monday and gunned down his professor, Zijie Yan, inside Caudill Laboratories. The shooting sent the campus into lockdown for several hours as law enforcement searched for a suspect.

Qi was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and bringing a gun onto educational property. He's been booked in the Orange County Detention Center.

Maximum punishment of death and minimum of life without parole.

Qi is set to appear in court again on Monday, September 18.

