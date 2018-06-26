The scars and pain of homelessness still run deep for 18-year-old Maria Zuniga.

"I guess I owe it to my teacher I guess. She would push me. There were days where I was depressed and I didn't want to go to school and she said 'no, keep trying, you can do this,'" said Zuniga.

With no parents to support her, Zuniga found herself at age 17 at a South Stockton motel room with her brother, who was a year older, scared of what could happen to her.

"I was thinking of staying in the streets. I thought, no, I can't do that," said Zuniga.

Fast forward to today and Zungia is a staff member for the University of the Pacific's four-week summer academy for kids who experience homelessness.

50 kids, second through sixth grade, from the Stockton Unified School District's "Families in Transition" program, are taking part.

"Kids live in shelters, hotels, cars, tents. We have doubled-up situations where they were evicted," said Sherley Pabustan, social worker/homeless liaison for Stockton Unified School District Support Services.

The kids learn about math, reading, science and more. 8-year-old Daniel Campos is learning about how seeds grow.

"It's kind of exciting figuring out new things," said Campos.

12-year-old Jada Bodine is finding an interest in becoming a veterinarian.

"I really love animals. I love to help," said Bodine.

Arianna Yepez helps run the university's academy and has witnessed dramatic changes, including one student who experiences anger issues.

"And now he's a hugger. Now, he usually will come in and want to embrace you," said Yepez.

And that's the change those who run this academy are hoping for.

Maria Zuniga is their living example representing hope.

She's now a high school graduate planning on going to college to get a sociology degree. She wants to become a high school counselor. Her advice to other kids like herself is simple and straightforward.

"You're going to get through any situation. Even if you think you are not, you are always going to get through it," said Zuniga.

