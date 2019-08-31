FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The 94533 zip code encompasses some major attractions in Fairfield like the Jelly Belly Factory and the Heretic Brewing Company.

Quick Stats:

Population: 69,277

City Hall address: 1000 Webster St

Mayor: Harry T. Price

City Incorporated: 1903

Yelp's Top Restaurants in 94533:

1. +82 Korean BBQ 1350 Travis Blvd.

Located in Solano Town Center, this place is a favorite for Korean BBQ lovers. Diane D. says "Genuine deliciousness! I would eat here everyday if I could!"

2. Bag O' Crab 1501 Travis Blvd.

Specializing in creole and seafood, Kimberly E. says "The seafood was cooked perfectly and tasted fresh."

3. Pikul Thai Bistro 1305 Gateway Blvd.

If you love Thai food, Pikul has you covered. Chandra S. proudly says "Best Thai food I have had in a while."

4. Hot Stone Korean Kitchen 2190 N. Texas St.

Specializing in Korean cuisine, Roni-Jo P. says that Hot Stone is "one of my favorite local Korean restaurants in town."

