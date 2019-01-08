AUBURN, Calif — Auburn's 95603 zip code offers historic bridges like the Foresthill bridge, beautiful sights like Auburn state recreation area, and much more!

Quick stats:

Population: 29,083

City Hall address: 1225 Lincoln Way

Mayor: Cheryl Maki

City Incorporated: 1888

Yelp's Top Restaurants in 95603:

1. Katrina's Cafe, 456 Grass Valley Highway

Reba A. boldly claims Katrina's as her favorite brunch place. With a kind staff and amazing food, how could this not be someone's favorite?

2. Ikeda's California Country Market, 13500 Lincoln Way

Erik H. says if you're driving to or from Tahoe, then Ikeda's is a must stop along the way. And if you stop, "get a pie or two."

3. Joe Caribe Bistro & Cafe, 13470 Lincoln Way

Theron wrote seven paragraphs detailing their love for Joe Caribe Bistro & Cafe, explaining the "funky, multi-themed place" with much appreciation. If you visit during happy hour, "try a couple of their dishes: the tomato-curry bisque, pork tacos, and an order of chicken wings."

