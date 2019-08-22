CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The 95610 zip code encompasses some historic sights and unique businesses in Citrus Heights.

Quick Stats:

Population: 45,352

City Hall address: 6360 Fountain Square Dr.

Mayor: Jeannie Bruins

City Incorporated: 1997

Yelp's Top Restaurants in 95610:

1. The Angry Bird 5550 Sunrise Blvd.

Specializing in chicken sandwiches, Darci K. says to "put on your stretchy pants, and get some angry bird."

2. California Fish Grill 5406 Sunrise Blvd.

This seafood restaurant is a favorite in the 95610. Angela L. says it was "a very good experience overall."

3. Thai Orchid 6974 Sunrise Blvd.

Specializing in Thai food, Theron H. says this is "one of the best Thai places I've eaten in recent memory."

4. El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant 5637 Sunrise Blvd.

Serving up some of the best Mexican food in the 95610. Annapurna L. says "Great service, great food, fun atmosphere! Love the fresh guacamole."

