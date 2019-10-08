EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The 95762 zip code encompasses some great places to explore like "The Rocks", The Purple Place, and Town Center.

Quick Stats:

Population: 45,104

Chamber of Commerce: 2085 Vine St. #105

Housing Units: 15, 277

Average Household Income: $156,235.00

Yelp's Top Restaurants in 95762

1. Milestone: 4359 Town Center Boulevard

For all the burger lovers out there. Vanessa M. states that Milestone "checks ALL the boxes."

2. Flightz: 3907 Park Drive

Avocado egg rolls, scallop shooters, winter tacos and loaded mac and cheese are just a few options at this restaurant. Alan S. states "A charming mom & pop joint tucked into a corner of EDH. This place is a secret gem."

3. C. Knight's Steakhouse: 2085 Vine Street

Specializing in steaks, MaryEllen H states "Best I have had in years! No comparison to Ruth's, Chris, or Mortons."

4. Osteria Moto Bar + Caffe: 4364 Town Center Boulevard

For all the Italian lovers out there. Faithmari L states "All pasta is made in house giving you their perfect al-dente mouthful for every pasta dish."

WATCH ALSO: El Dorado Hills could be home to a new Costco