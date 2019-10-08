EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The 95762 zip code encompasses some great places to explore like "The Rocks", The Purple Place, and Town Center.
Quick Stats:
- Population: 45,104
- Chamber of Commerce: 2085 Vine St. #105
- Housing Units: 15, 277
- Average Household Income: $156,235.00
Yelp's Top Restaurants in 95762
1. Milestone: 4359 Town Center Boulevard
For all the burger lovers out there. Vanessa M. states that Milestone "checks ALL the boxes."
2. Flightz: 3907 Park Drive
Avocado egg rolls, scallop shooters, winter tacos and loaded mac and cheese are just a few options at this restaurant. Alan S. states "A charming mom & pop joint tucked into a corner of EDH. This place is a secret gem."
3. C. Knight's Steakhouse: 2085 Vine Street
Specializing in steaks, MaryEllen H states "Best I have had in years! No comparison to Ruth's, Chris, or Mortons."
4. Osteria Moto Bar + Caffe: 4364 Town Center Boulevard
For all the Italian lovers out there. Faithmari L states "All pasta is made in house giving you their perfect al-dente mouthful for every pasta dish."
