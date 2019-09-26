GALT, Calif. — The 95632 zip code encompasses some great sites in Galt, such as the Galt Market, Cosumnes River Preserve, and Spaans Cookie Company.

Quick Facts:

Population: 29,269

City Hall address: 380 Civic Dr.

Mayor: Paige Lampson

City Incorporated: 1946

Yelp's Top Restaurants in 95632:

1. Pastosa By Lucia 545 Industrial Dr.

Specializing in all things pasta, Tracie Keyser said, "This is my all time favorite of all the time."

2. Streetzlan "The Street Food Project" 415 C St.

Conveniently located in Old Town Galt, Ashley E. said, "This place is amazing and I am so happy that it has found itself in my hometown!"

3. Brewsters Bar & Grill 201 4th Street

A local favorite, this bar and grill specializes in American food. Jocelynn M. said, "Wow our food was so fresh!!! Great service great food loved the atmosphere!"

4. Koala Bear Grill and More 1061 C St

Specializing in Hawaiian, Thai, and Japanese, Maria B. said, "I cannot say enough about their oatmeal fish and oatmeal shrimp!! Crispy, tasty and yet it isn't dry!"

