The 95690 zip code may be small, but it's loaded with history, particularly in Locke.

Quick Stats 95690:

Population: 2,321

Housing Units: 985

Land area: 57.3 sq mi

City Incorporated: 1915 (Locke)

Yelp's Top Restaurants in Locke:

1. Al the Wop's - 13943 Main St.

Al the Wop's restaurant is a staple in the historic district, serving up American food. Hot O. says "I wish I could stay longer, but my iron horse has a beer limit."

2. Locke Garden Restaurant - 13967 River Rd.

Specializing in Chinese food, Brian C. says "You can't go wrong here, come here after hanging out in historic Locke for the day."

3. Lockeport Grill & Fountain - 13959 Main St.

Located just down the street in Walnut Grove, this place has everything to satisfy your sweet tooth. Sophia J. says "Such a fun place. The workers are super friendly and enthusiastic to customers and guests."