The 95690 zip code may be small, but it's loaded with history, particularly in Locke.
Quick Stats 95690:
- Population: 2,321
- Housing Units: 985
- Land area: 57.3 sq mi
- City Incorporated: 1915 (Locke)
Yelp's Top Restaurants in Locke:
1. Al the Wop's - 13943 Main St.
Al the Wop's restaurant is a staple in the historic district, serving up American food. Hot O. says "I wish I could stay longer, but my iron horse has a beer limit."
2. Locke Garden Restaurant - 13967 River Rd.
Specializing in Chinese food, Brian C. says "You can't go wrong here, come here after hanging out in historic Locke for the day."
3. Lockeport Grill & Fountain - 13959 Main St.
Located just down the street in Walnut Grove, this place has everything to satisfy your sweet tooth. Sophia J. says "Such a fun place. The workers are super friendly and enthusiastic to customers and guests."