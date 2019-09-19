MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The 95901 zip code encompasses some historic sites in Marysville such as the Chinese American Museum of Northern California and the Silver Dollar Saloon.

Quick Stats:

Population: 31,314

City Hall address: 526 C Street

Mayor: Ricky Samayoa

City Incorporated: 1843

Yelp's Top Restaurants in 95901:

1. The Ville, 515 4th St.

This restaurant just opened two weeks ago and specializes in Mediterranean cuisine. Eddie T. says "The lamb gyros are amazing and filled with lots of meat. Add the spicy sauce. It's a must."

2. Ocean Fish & Chips, 1601 B St.

Known for their Korean seafood, Diane T. says this place has "Great fish & chips. Very crispy. Not too oily. Korean food is good, too."

3. Boiling Seafood, 1665 N. Beale Rd.

Specializing in Chinese, Cajun, and seafood, Tinisha D. says "Good food, great prices and portions."

4. AJ's Sandwiches, 221 6th St.

If you love burgers, sandwiches, and delis, you will likely love this place. Maria A. says "This place rocks. Every time I eat here, it's always delicious."

