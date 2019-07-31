RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Rancho Cordova's 95670 zip code offers some exciting places like the Sacramento Children's Museum, Sacramento State Aquatic Center, and Soil Born Farms.
Quick Stats:
- Population: 55,055
- City Hall: 2729 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova, Calif. 95670
- Mayor: Linda Budge
- City Incorporated: 2003
Top Restaurants in the 95670, according to Yelp
1. Famous Burgers: 3101 Zinfandel Dr. Ste 132
Specializing in juicy burgers, Dave F believed that he "died and arrived at burger heaven."
2. Ono Hawaiian BBQ: 10841 Olson Drive
This place just opened three weeks, and people are already raving about it. Sara B believes that they serve some "insanely scrumptious food at a great price with huge portions."
3. Petali: 3101 Zinfandel Drive, Suite 128
Specializing in Italian food, Christine B. believes that "you will NOT be disappointed" at this place.
4. Firehouse Crawfish-Rancho Cordova: 2878 Zinfandel Drive
Donovan M was definitely impressed with this place, especially the "portion size and flavor-packed goodness."
