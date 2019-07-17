ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin's 95677 zip code offers some thrilling places like Quarry Park Adventures, historical sights like Old St. Mary's Chapel, and much more.

Quick stats:

Population: 26,560

City Hall: 3937 Rocklin Rd. Rocklin, Calif. 95677

Mayor: Joe Patterson

City Incorporated: 1893

Rocklin is more than justzip lines and historical churches. There's plenty of great restaurants in the 95677, too. Here are a few of the top rated eateries, according to Yelp.

1. Mezcalito Oaxacan Cuisine: 5065 Pacific St.

Bill G. thought this Mexican restaurant stood out among the many in the Sacramento and Northern California region.

2. Granite Rock Grill: 5140 Pacific St.

Specializing in traditional American comfort food, Kajza M. said her review Granite Rock Grill has the best breakfast in Rocklin.

3. Koja Kitchen: 4210 Rocklin Rd.

Cody M. says of this Korean and Japanese fusion fare, "The Koja is fantastic. I love the rice bun and the short rib is tender and flavorful."

