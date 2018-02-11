If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

UPDATE: 11/02/2018

Sacramento police have released more details on a late night shooting on Connie Drive from Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2800 block of Connie Drive around 10:45 p.m.

The victim was a nine-year-old juvenile that police say was hit by gunfire while inside the home; the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities determined that this was the result of a drive-by shooting, however, they did not have suspect descriptions or a motive at the time. Currently, no arrests have been made.

Original Story:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – One person was injured after a shooting in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Sacramento, Thursday night.

Police were called out to the scene in the 2300 block of Connie Drive, just off the Business 80 freeway. According to police, the victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released any information regarding a suspect or suspects.

The case is under investigation.

.@SacPolice responding to a shooting on Connie Dr. in North Highlands tonight. Working to get more details @ABC10 #LateNewsTonight pic.twitter.com/GVxMrvSODk — Madison Meyer (@madisonmeyer) November 2, 2018

© 2018 KXTV