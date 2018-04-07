If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Firefighters battling the County Fire, which has threatened nearly 1,400 homes and buildings, say cooler weather may help efforts to corral the flames.

#CountyFire [update] east of Lake Berryessa (Yolo and Napa Counties) is now 86,000 acres and 27% contained. Evacuations in effect. https://t.co/z2FpwZ89SK pic.twitter.com/tdT49luZrh — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 5, 2018

The fire is burning in three rural counties northwest of Sacramento and is 27 percent contained. Overnight, the size of the fire grew to nearly 86,000 acres.

Fire spokesman Israel Pinzon says Wednesday is expected to be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees lower than the triple digits that firefighters have faced. Roughly 2,500 people had been forced from their homes. Pinzon says officials lifted some mandatory evacuations Tuesday night, though he didn't know how many people were allowed to return home.

As of 7 p.m., the evacuation orders in two new locations was lifted, thanks to the efforts of firefighters. Those locations are as follows:

East of the Yolo/Napa County Line to State Highway 16

South of County Road to State Highway 128

However, Cal Fire said the road closure along SH128 between Markley Cove Resort and Pleasants Valley Road will remain in effect.

No homes have burned, but some areas have been under evacuation orders for days.

#CountyFire [update] As a result of the aggressive work of firefighters building containment lines and more favorable weather conditions, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office has lifted certain Evacuation Orders for areas in Yolo County. pic.twitter.com/AHX35v4NDy — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 4, 2018

#CountyFire [update] The Yolo and Napa County Sheriff’s Offices have issued a Mandatory Evacuation for areas west of State Highway 16, to Berryessa Knoxville Road, South of Old County Road 40, and North of County Road 53. pic.twitter.com/AWa6jUhxkp — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 4, 2018

Firefighters have been using aircraft, bulldozers and backfires to curb the blaze.

