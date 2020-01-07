Grocery stores policies on using reusable bags during the coronavirus

Grocery store chains are making their own policies when it comes to reusable shopping bags of all types. Here's an update.

Throughout the past few months, grocery stores established extra precautions and policies to make stores safe for employees shoppers during COVID-19.

One of the biggest changes happened when at the beginning of California's stay-at-home order, Gov. Newsom suspended California's reusable bag policy.

That order has since been lifted. Here is an update on the reusable bag policy from grocery stores in Northern California.

Raley's

Raley's is not allowing any form of reusable bag in its stores. Stores will provide customers with a paper or plastic bag. The company website states , "in California, we are not charging for paper or plastic bags at this time."

Target

Target is one of the few big box stores to allow reusable bags. The store will also resume charging customers the normal bag fee in accordance with local and state regulations.

Nugget Market

Nugget Market locations are only using single-use bags and will not use any reusable bags, including bags purchased during checkout.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods is not allowing reusable bags and containers for smoothie or coffee at their coffee bars.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is not allowing reusable bags at registers in stores, however, is allowing reusable bags in cars or outside stores. So if a customer places a curbside pick-up order, then their items can be placed in a reusable bag.

No updates

The following stores have not provided a current update on their reusable bag policy. ABC10 recommends asking an employee at your local grocery store for more information.

Safeway

Grocery Outlet

Sprouts

Walmart

