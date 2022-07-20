U.S. Border Patrol work to mitigate emergencies on U.S.-Mexico border

This year alone, there have been over 5,000 migrant rescues both on land and water.

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Border Patrol (USBP), San Diego Sector (SDC) and other agencies are sounding the alarm over the security and safety of migrants.

On Wednesday, the agencies came together at the U.S.-Mexico border to put in perspective the frequency of emergencies they respond.

Among those involved were Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire), and the General Consul of Mexico.

Law enforcement say most migrants are unprepared for the climate and tough terrain in their attempts to reach U.S. soil.

Border Patrol says it has seen a dramatic rise in 911 calls. There have been over 5,000 rescues this fiscal year and nearly 492 human and drug smuggling incidents on coastal waterways.

The agency says, so far 25 deaths have been reported.

The San Diego sector of the border - the busiest in the nation - is responsible for more than 50% of drug seizures, including opioids, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

Agents say they expect all of these numbers to rise, which is why their primary mission is to prevent injuries and deaths.

“We want to get the message out to the community, if you have family members who are trying to come across and you’re in the U.S. already, make sure that they understand the risk associated with them coming in. It is not worth your life to climb over that fence cause you will not know what will happen," said Patricia McGurk-Daniel, Deputy Chief Patrol Agent.

San Diego’s Mexican Consul General, Carlos González Gutiérrez, says 248 Mexican nationals were injured trying to cross in 2021, a 25% increase than the year prior.

A staggering 80% of injuries were sustained during attempts to climb the border wall.

Border patrol agents will be putting up new signs both in English and in Spanish to warn migrants of the risk that comes with crossing.

They will also be installing new technology that allows migrants to press a button if they’re in need of help.