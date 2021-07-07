Capitol fencing to come down as early as Friday, 2-3 days needed for deconstruction

A heightened security posture will remain, with restricted access to the Capitol’s West Terrace, officials said.

WASHINGTON — Signaling the end of the most visible reminder of the Jan. 6 insurrection, officials directly familiar with the matter said the remaining fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol will be removed as early as Friday, deconstructed over a period of two to three days.

The decision rested with the U.S. Capitol Police Board, a body consisting of the Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper of the U.S. Senate and the Architect of the Capitol.

Members of Congress were notified Wednesday the body agreed to remove the fence, citing a lower current threat environment, and enhanced capabilities of law enforcement implemented since January.

An email to Congressional staff said the Capitol Police will use bike racks to restrict access to the building’s West Terrace, where the inauguration platform stood. The area around the Capitol's west front served as the backdrop for harrowing clashes between Trump-supporting rioters and police.

🚨NEW >> Confirmed the US Capitol Fence is coming down as early as Friday, July 9. The deconstruction will take 2-3 days, weather permitting, per a person directly familiar with the matter. @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/O59DWnBTSE — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) July 7, 2021

The email also stressed the Architect of the Capitol has the ability to reinstall temporary fencing, should the security situation deteriorate.