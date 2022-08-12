Chaos in Baja California | U.S. Gov. employees told to shelter in place

Officials confirm a total of 17 suspects have been detained from different cities in Mexico. Seven of those suspects were detained in Tijuana.

TIJUANA, Baja California — The United States Consulate General in Tijuana is instructing employees to shelter in place after violence broke out across the region on Friday.

In a wave of chaos across Baja California, at least 19 vehicles were set on fire in Mexicali, Ensenada, Tecate, Rosarito, and Tijuana, according to Mexican government officials.

Mexican government officials attribute the violence to organized crime, saying this has been the third time this week that Mexican cities have witnessed arson and shootings by drug cartels.

However, this is the first time Tijuana was included in the recent wave of violence.

The Mayor of Tijuana, Montserrat Caballero posted a video on Twitter condemning the violence. She added that she would deploy as many as 2,000 police officers and 3,000 National Guard troops to Tijuana if necessary.

Caballero ruled out a curfew in the city and said locals can continue with their daily activities.

The U.S. consulate is warning government employees near Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate to shelter in place until further notice due to vehicle fires, roadblocks and heavy police activity.

U.S. citizens are being told to avoid the area, seek secure shelter, and monitor local media for updates.

Contact information for the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico:

From Mexico: (55) 8526 2561

From the United States: 1-844-528-6611

U.S. Department of State: Consular Affairs: 1-888-407-4747 or 1-202-501-444

1/2 The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate. U.S. government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice. pic.twitter.com/oghBX1P7qX — U.S. Consulate Tijuana (@ConsuladoUSATJ) August 13, 2022

If you are heading to Baja Beach Fest, please be sure to follow updates made by the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana.