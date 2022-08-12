U.S. Consulate warning over travel to Baja California after weekend of chaos

Officials confirmed a total of 17 suspects have been detained from different cities in Mexico. Seven of those suspects were detained in Tijuana.

TIJUANA, Baja California — The United States Consulate General in Tijuana has lifted a shelter in place order for government employees that went into effect on August 12. The government warned U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to Baja California due to crime and kidnapping.

The order was put into effect after a wave of chaos across Baja California, at least 19 vehicles were set on fire in Mexicali, Ensenada, Tecate, Rosarito, and Tijuana, according to Mexican government officials.

Mexican government officials attribute the violence to organized crime, saying this has been the third time this week that Mexican cities have witnessed arson and shootings by drug cartels.

However, this is the first time Tijuana was included in the recent wave of violence.

The Mayor of Tijuana, Montserrat Caballero, posted a video on Twitter condemning the violence. She added that she would deploy as many as 2,000 police officers and 3,000 National Guard troops to Tijuana if necessary.

Over the weekend, Caballero ruled out a curfew in the city and said locals can continue with their daily activities.

2/3 The August 12 instructions to U.S. government personnel to shelter in place are no longer in effect. U.S. citizens are reminded to reconsider travel to Baja California due to crime and kidnapping. See here full text of our Mexico Travel Advisory. https://t.co/Gx3PrhgHVb pic.twitter.com/XAUNFbGMha — U.S. Consulate Tijuana (@ConsuladoUSATJ) August 14, 2022

