Rep. Anthony Gonzalez announces he will not run for reelection

Gonzalez was one of the 10 U.S. House Republicans to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial in early 2021.

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Late Thursday evening, U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16) announced that he will not seek reelection in 2022.

The Republican congressman released a statement on social media detailing his decision not to run again, mentioning that he and wife Elizabeth have decided this is the "best path" for their family.

"Since entering politics, I have always said that I will do this job for as long as the voters will have me and it still works for my family. As Elizabeth and I consider the realities of continuing in public service while juggling the increasing responsibilities of being parents to our two beautiful children, it is clear that the best path for our family is not to seek re-election for next fall."

Rep. Gonzalez also went on to partially credit the iron gridlock in Washington D.C. as one of his reasons to leave the job behind.

"Given the political realities of the day, I know this news will come as a disappointment to those who have been involved in our efforts," the Ohio politician wrote. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve you as your Member of Congress and I will treasure the remaining months that I have left in office.”

See my full statement below regarding my decision not to seek re-election.

Earlier this year, the Ohio Republican Party’s Central Committee censured Gonzalez after the Rocky River representative voted to convict former President Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The Ohio GOP also called on Gonzalez to resign over his decision to cast a 'guilty' vote.

"The President of the United States helped organize and incite a mob that attacked the United States Congress in an attempt to prevent us from completing our solemn duties as prescribed by the Constitution," Gonzalez wrote in early 2021, discussing his vote to convict. "In doing so, five people have died - including a Capitol Police Officer - many more have been injured, and our democracy has been shaken."

"During the attack itself, the President abandoned his post while many members asked for help, thus further endangering all present. These are fundamental threats not just to people's lives but to the very foundation of our Republic," Gonzalez added. "When I consider the full scope of events leading up to January 6th including the President's lack of response as the United States Capitol was under attack, I am compelled to support impeachment."

Gonzalez was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018.