Here's how golf research helped renovate the grassy lawns outside US Capitol Building

USGA helped re-grass the Capitol Hill lawns as the fences surrounding the U.S. Capitol Building came down in June.

WASHINGTON — The United States Golf Association's grass experts and agronomists recently helped renovate the grassy lawns that surround the U.S. Capitol Building -- and the new grass type is a derivative of one that's played on in the D.C. region.

A USGA researched and funded Bermuda grass, Tahoma 31, was chosen to re-grass the Capitol Hill lawn around the same time the fences came down around the U.S. Capitol Building that had been up for six months following the Jan. 6 riot, according to officials.

Bermuda grass is commonly used at golf courses in the region. And its low maintenance, and ability to stand up to the hot temperatures in the D.C. area, making it ideal to use.

"So they (Architect of the Capitol) really needed a grass or grasses that could stand up on their own with very little inputs ... very little water, very little nutrients, insecticides, fungicides fertilizers, so pretty well self-sufficient, once established — doesn't require a lot of maintenance — self-sufficient and easy to maintain," said USGA agronomist Elliott Dowling.

According to Dowling, the vast grassy areas at the National Mall and U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C., have similarities to golf courses, including irrigation and drain line systems. Also, both golf courses and touristy sites in the nation's capital are heavily foot trafficked areas.

The move by the USGA has been three years in the making and comes as the lawns around the U.S. Capitol became dilapidated due to the wear and tear from tourists and concerts held on the lawns.

Dowling added that the lawns of the US Capitol Building were a mixed-match of grass types that had been thrown done through the decades that compounded the esthetic issues impacting the lawns.

"So as we were looking at the lawn three years ago, and it was sparse and bare and needed some work," said USGA agronomist Elliott Dowling. "There was a patch of a dirt bare area, where there was some Bermuda grass had grown into that area. And that was just kind of almost a lightbulb moment where I looked at that and said, 'Hey, more important, D.C. golf courses in this area have Bermuda grass on their fairways and tees. It will certainly work here and stand up to your summer traffic.'"

The Tahoma 31 Bermuda grass is tested by the USGA as part of continuous studies done by the country's governing golf association and the University of Oklahoma State. The USGA's yearly budget has money put aside to research and developed grass types that are more sustainable, requiring fewer chemicals and water to maintain, while also being able to stand up to heavy traffic.

Soon, Blue Grass will be laid down on top of the Bermuda grass to give the lawns 12 months of color. Blue Grass is a cool-season grass, which will grow to be green in late fall, winter and early spring, Bermuda grass will come out of dormancy and green up and they'll survive together, according to the USGA.

The USGA has its footprint on Washington D.C. golf courses, too. The association has also worked with the public golf courses run by the nonprofit National Links Trust with some of the work it has scheduled for future course designs for its three courses.