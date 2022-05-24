How to help those injured in the Uvalde school shooting

At least 15 have died in the Tuesday shooting, with several others hospitalized.

SAN ANTONIO — Several victims in Tuesday's mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school continue to battle their injuries at medical facilities, and at least two blood drives have been announced for community members looking to donate.

The University Health system, based out of San Antonio, says its donor rooms have availability for the next several days. More information can be found here.

If you are looking for ways to help, please consider donating blood. Your donation can help ensure we have supplies immediately available for the victims of this tragic shooting.

Our donor room has availability the rest of the week. Please schedule online: https://t.co/0F2lKDqYzO — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 24, 2022

The region's primary blood bank, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, has also organized a blood drive for Wednesday at Uvalde's Herby Ham Activity Center (248 FM Road 3447). Walk-ins are welcome, STBTC says, and interested donors can also make an appointment ahead of time here.

Our hearts are with the Uvalde community. ❤️ We are hosting an emergency blood drive tomorrow at Herby Ham Activity Center from 9 am to 2 pm. Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule your appointment here: https://t.co/6KKgHW79zo — South Texas Blood & Tissue (@connectforlife) May 24, 2022

At least 15 people died in the shooting, including 14 children and one teacher, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Uvalde Consolidated ISD authorities said the suspect, an 18-year-old man, was also deceased.

This story will be updated with other donation opportunities as they are announced.

