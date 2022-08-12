Vacaville approves new biomanufacturing campus in Vaca Valley Business Park

Axiom Point is being developed in two phases; the first comprising 252,000 square feet and the second comprising 123,000 square feet.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The Vacaville planning commission unanimously approved "Axiom Point," a 375,000 square foot biomanufacturing campus in the Vaca Valley Business Park, Tuesday.

The project is designed to include space for biomanufacturing, laboratory research and development, medical device manufacturing, food science, agricultural technology and healthcare, according to the city.

Axiom Point is the first project since the city launched its Biotech Strategy in 2019 and was processed in just 90 days. It will be developed in two phases; the first comprising 252,000 square feet and the second comprising 123,000 square feet.

The developer of this project will be Texas-based Transwestern.

"Axiom Point is the first life science campus to take advantage of the City’s Biotechnology and Advanced Manufacturing Initiative, which boasts a Biotechnology Fast-Track Program committing the City to processing Planning entitlements in 100 days or less," said Transwestern in a press release.