x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Vacaville approves new biomanufacturing campus in Vaca Valley Business Park

Axiom Point is being developed in two phases; the first comprising 252,000 square feet and the second comprising 123,000 square feet.

More Videos

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The Vacaville planning commission unanimously approved "Axiom Point," a 375,000 square foot biomanufacturing campus in the Vaca Valley Business Park, Tuesday.

The project is designed to include space for biomanufacturing, laboratory research and development, medical device manufacturing, food science, agricultural technology and healthcare, according to the city.

Axiom Point is the first project since the city launched its Biotech Strategy in 2019 and was processed in just 90 days. It will be developed in two phases; the first comprising 252,000 square feet and the second comprising 123,000 square feet.

The developer of this project will be Texas-based Transwestern.

"Axiom Point is the first life science campus to take advantage of the City’s Biotechnology and Advanced Manufacturing Initiative, which boasts a Biotechnology Fast-Track Program committing the City to processing Planning entitlements in 100 days or less," said Transwestern in a press release.

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: In wildfire crisis, California's government protects PG&E | Fire - Power - Money

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out