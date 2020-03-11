Vacaville barber has license suspended after defying state health order

Juan Desmarais, owner of Primo's Barbershop, said that, despite the suspension, he has no plans on stopping.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A Vacaville barber who defied local health orders by keeping his shop open in the spring had his license suspended, the barbershop said Monday.

Juan Desmarais, owner of Primo's Barbershop, said he learned that his barber's license and Locations Establishment License was suspended after getting a letter from the Office of Administrative Hearings.

In October, Desmarais told ABC10 that his license was at risk of suspension after he defied health orders by running his barbershop in the spring, a time when salons and barbershops were ordered to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, he also said neither he nor his clients wore masks while inside the business. California currently requires barbers and customers to wear masks while inside barbershops and salons.

By late October, Desmarais was in court to contest a cease and desist order. He posted an update on the license suspension on Monday evening.

"The City of Vacaville, and @ronrowlett_vacaville_mayor (sic) and now the State of California have illegally discriminated against myself and my business! Why? Because I dared to stand up to their illegal shutdowns?," the barbershop said on Instagram.