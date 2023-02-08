Vacaville Bed Bath & Beyond store to close

The store at 128 Browns Valley Parkway was just remodeled and is one of five Northern California locations set to close in the coming months.

Example video title will go here for this video

An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely having to do with “poor performance” due to “not getting too much traction in-store.”

They said a lot of their business is conducted online and people only come to the location to pick up.

The store at 128 Browns Valley Parkway was just remodeled and is one of five Northern California locations set to close in the coming months.

These closings come as Bed Bath & Beyond said last month it defaulted on its loans, indicating in a securities filing it may restructure its debt in bankruptcy court. It already warned there was "substantial doubt" on its ability to continue.

According to signs posted outside of the Vacaville location, everything in the store is 10-30% off for their “everything must go" closing sale.

A list of locations set to close was released by the company and includes stores in Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, Vallejo and Chico among another 21 California cities.

3611 N. Freeway Blvd., Sacramento

105 Plaza Drive in Suite 107, Vallejo

2385 Iron Point Rd., Folsom

9145 W. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove

2101 Martin Luther King Parkway, Chico

ABC10 reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond's corporate office but has not heard back yet.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: 'Very sad' Auburn elementary school closing after running out of funding