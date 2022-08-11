Vacaville Police: 33-year-old bicycling to work hit and killed by vehicle

The driver involved in the deadly crash behind the area of Elmira Road and Leisure Town Road was interviewed by police. No arrests have been made.

Example video title will go here for this video

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 33-year-old Solano County resident bicycling to work was hit and killed by a vehicle near Elmira Road and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville Thursday morning, according to police.

First responders arrived at around 8:30 a.m., but the man died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Vacaville police traffic investigators called for a road closure during the investigation and interviewed the driver involved. They also surveyed the scene and documented evidence.

The driver was not arrested and police say neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash. An investigation into the incident is underway.