Rider on motorized scooter significantly injured in Vacaville crash, police say

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 37-year-old rider of a motorized scooter was injured after being involved in a crash on Alamo Drive in Vacaville, police said in a Sunday morning Facebook post.
Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the area of Nut Tree Road and Alamo Drive where a car allegedly hit a man on a motorized scooter.
First responders provided medical aid to the scooter rider who was then transported to an area hospital.
The rider, described as a Vacaville resident, was listed in stable condition after suffering significant injuries, police said in a Sunday evening update.
Portions of Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road were closed Sunday as police investigated. Authorities say they are still looking into the crash an ask witnesses or those with information to call them at 707-469-4758.
