Vacaville parks and recreation encourage residents to voice thoughts on Centennial Park Master Plan

Residents will have two meetings in December to express their concerns, comments and suggestions for the master plan draft, according to the city.

VACAVILLE, Calif — Vacaville’s Parks and Recreation staff are encouraging residents to share their thoughts and comments on the nearly finished Centennial Park Master Plan.

Residents will have two meetings to express their concerns, comments and suggestions for the master plan draft to “ensure that the plan includes recreation elements that are most desired and appropriate for this important site,” according to the city website.

One meeting is in person and scheduled for Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Ulatis Community Center at 1000 Ulatis Dr. in Vacaville. The second meeting is set for Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Zoom.

The draft for the park includes proposals for several new elements within "designated recreational zones."

These new proposed zones are currently named:

The Active Recreation Zone

The Creekside Discovery Zone

The Nature Exploration Zone.

Centennial Park, located at 505-523 Browns Valley Pkwy, consists of 53 acres with multiple indoor and outdoor activities for Vacaville residents.

