Road conditions in Vacaville prompt evacuation warnings after storm

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for roads in Vacaville due to "hazardous road conditions caused by recent storms," according to a press release.

Gates Canyon Road above the 2.5-mile marker and Mix Canyon Road above the 1.2-mile marker are affected by this warning due to land slippage compromising the roads structural integrity.

Both Gates Canyon Road and Mix Canyon Road have been closed since Jan. 13 and officials are anticipating repairs to begin Saturday.

Mix Canyon Road is expected to be closed for approximately seven days and Gates Canyon Road is expected to be closed for approximately 30 days, according to officials.

The evacuation warning was issued because emergency vehicles and responders are unable to access residents through these closed roads, creating a potential threat to life and/or property.

Residents in the affected area are encouraged to shelter-in-place or temporarily relocate until the roads reopen. Officials say residents choosing to relocate can not tow trailers down the hill.

Any residents unable to shelter-in-place or temporarily relocate due to hardship can contact the Solano County Office of Emergency Services by telephone at (707) 784-1600 or email at OES@SolanoCounty.com.

The evacuation warning will remain in place until at least one of the roads is reopened after repairs, according to officials.

A full map of the affected roads can be found HERE.