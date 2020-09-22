Firefighters contain fire burning along creek in Vacaville

Fire crews have contained the fire, but say it is still burning in the creek.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville firefighters expect to spend the next several hours tending to a fire burning along a creek.

Initially, the fire burning near the creek at Beelard Road and Marshall Road extended to the roof of one apartment building, but crews were able to get the blaze under control.

Although the fire is still burning, firefighters said they were able to contain the blaze. They added that some eucalyptus trees will have to be cut down due to having fire in their trunks.

The Public Works Department will be helping firefighters with the trees.