Vacaville police identify man caught on video lurking around, peeking into home

Video showed the man lurking around a home on the 400 block of Lovers Lane.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville Police Department said they've put a name to a face caught on video lurking around a home last Monday.

On June 18, police released video surveillance that showed a man lurking around a home in the 400 block of Lovers Lane and peeking into a window. The video shows the man crawling away on his hands and knees after doing so.

Police said at least two other residents caught the same person prowling around their homes at night as well.

By June 21, police provided an update saying that the man was identified but was not a threat to anyone's safety.

"We contacted the individual, who is a Vacaville resident and was determined to be intellectually disabled," the department said in a Facebook post. "We also contacted the individual’s care givers, and we do not believe there is a threat to public safety."

WATCH ALSO: