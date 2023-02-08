Man arrested in Vacaville for allegedly peeping into homes

Officials say they knew about at least three peeping incidences from the past year in the same area

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested for allegedly peeping in Vacaville early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The Vacaville Police Department arrested 53-year-old Corey Harvey on suspicion of peeping in the 400 block of Kentucky Street around 8 a.m.

Police say they began investigating a potential peeper July 23 when a resident reported a man on her street looking through windows. Another report was called in the same day about a man peeping into homes on Peach Tree Avenue.

Officials say they knew about at least three peeping incidences from the past year in the area involving a man fitting Harvey's description.

Harvey's home was searched upon his arrest, but officials did not say what, if anything, they found. He is now being held at the Solano County Jail. Officials say he was charged with four counts of illegal peeping.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed these incidents or believe they may be a victim can call Detective Santoni at (707) 469-4812.