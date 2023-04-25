Vacaville to host educational workshop on PG&E alternative

Vacaville city council members will vote in the next few months on if they want to opt-in to Marin Clean Energy's program as a PG&E alternative for electricity.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville residents will be able to learn about and comment on a potential alternative to PG&E Thursday.

MCE, formerly known as Marin Clean Energy, is a not-for-profit public agency with the goal to “confront the climate crisis by eliminating fossil fuel greenhouse gas emissions, producing renewable energy and creating equitable community benefits,” according to their website.

Vacaville City Council heard a presentation Feb. 28 about the potential for the city and its residents to join the program. MCE’s program already serves communities in Contra Costa, Marin, Napa and Solano counties.

While it’s an opt-in program, the virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday will be an educational workshop ahead of the council's decision to join MCE in June.

If the council votes to opt-in to MCE’s program, it would automatically become Vacaville’s primary provider for electricity, replacing PG&E’s generation service on residents' bills.

“MCE’s standard service option offers a minimum of 60% renewable energy compared to PG&E’s 31% renewable energy generation,” said the city in a statement. “Residents would have the option to remain with PG&E’s electric generation service by opting out of MCE service should they desire.”

PG&E would continue to deliver energy, maintain lines and infrastructure, and send bills even to those who opt-in.

A virtual workshop will take place on Zoom from 6-8 p.m., Thursday and an in-person workshop is scheduled for May 16 at 10:30 a.m. to noon at the McBride Senior Center, 91 Town Square Place.

Residents attending the workshops are asked to RSVP HERE.